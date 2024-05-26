A mix of sun, cloud for second day of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend

A Sunny, cloudy and warm day is in the forecast for runners in the capital for the second day of Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 25 C on Sunday. A few clouds and a low of 13 C are forecasted for tonight.

On Monday, the capital will see showers or thunderstorms beginning in the morning and a high of 22 C. A 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 16 C are in the forecast for the night.

Tuesday will see a high of 20 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. Rain showers will continue through the night with a low of 12 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C.