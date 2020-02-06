OTTAWA -- If you’re going to hit the slopes, and it’s your first time, what better way to learn than from an Olympic and World Cup ski racer.

Canadian Olympic and World Cup ski racer Valérie Grenier was helping kids navigate the slopes at Jaques-Cartier Park in Gatineau on Thursday.

“It’s amazing to share my passion with them,” said Grenier. “Some of them said that they might want to compete when they’re older so that just makes me really proud to know that we’re getting young kids to ski.”

The 23–year-old racer is here to launch the My Snow Experience at Winterlude, which gives children ages five to eight the chance to practice skiing and snowboarding.

“This is the first chance for children to get involved in snow sports,” said Paul Pinchbeck, President and CEO of the Canadian Ski Council. “It’s a little sample of something we think is one of the greatest experiences that they can have as Canadians.”

“I’m getting pretty good at it,” said eight-year-old Trent Ewert. “I really hope they can teach me some good moves that pro skiers do.”

Instructors will be on hand to help kids practice their skills throughout Winterlude, which runs until Feb. 17. The program includes all the equipment and is free of charge.