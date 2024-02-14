First snowstorm in weeks blankets Ottawa on Thursday night

The first notable snowfall in a few weeks has started in Ottawa.

Flakes were seen falling beginning at around 6:30 p.m. downtown, a couple of hours later than was predicted by Environment Canada.

A weather advisory by the forecaster says the capital could see 5 to 10 cm this evening, which could make travel treacherous.

"An area of heavy snow will move through the region this evening. The majority of snowfall accumulations may fall within just a few hours due to high snowfall rates," Environment Canada said.

"Heavy snow will taper to light flurries tonight."

The snow could fall heavily at times, reducing visibility for drivers, the weather agency says. The peak snowfall rate will be 2 to 4 cm this evening.

"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas," the weather advisory said.

Ottawa has received just 0.2 cm of snow so far this month, and it's been 21 days since any snowfall of more than 2 cm. The city only received 54.6 cm of snow in January, more than a quarter of that on Jan. 13, when 14.8 cm fell.

Ottawa forecast

Friday will be cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of -4 C.

The cold temperatures are expected to continue heading into the Family Day long weekend, with lows of -14 C on Saturday and -11 C on Sunday.

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -5 C and a low of -14 C.

The cold temperatures return to Ottawa as skaters hope it will be cold enough for the National Capital Commission to reopen the skateway. The world's largest skateway has only been open for four days this winter.