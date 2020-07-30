OTTAWA -- Four-and-a-half months after the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the first minor has been admitted to an Ottawa hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

An Ottawa teenager was recently admitted to the intensive care unit after testing positive for novel coronavirus.

Ottawa Public Health's "COVID-19 Epidemiology Weekly Supplement" report shows a 16-year-old was admitted to the ICU over the past week due to COVID-19.

A public health spokesperson said that due to confidentiality reasons and personal health privacy, Ottawa Public Health cannot comment on details of cases.

This is the first person under the age of 30 to be admitted to the ICU in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.

As of July 29, there were 10 people hospitalized in Ottawa with COVID-19, including four in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health reports 123 people between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for COVID-19.