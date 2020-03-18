First confirmed case of COVID-19 in Outaouais
Published Wednesday, March 18, 2020 1:18PM EDT
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)
OTTAWA -- The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Outaouais.
Quebec health authorities announced the confirmed case in its 1 p.m. update on Wednesday.
No other details about the case in west Quebec was released by officials.
There are now 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.