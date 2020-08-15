OTTAWA -- The fireworks from "Illumination" brightened up the night sky over the national capital region Saturday night.

Organizers of the Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light Show and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival teamed up for what was billed as the "largest display of summer fireworks in the country."

Fireworks for the 15-minute show were launched from eight secret locations across Gatineau at 9 p.m. The show was designed to entertain people while they watched from their backyard or balcony.

Organizers said the show was created under the theme of "happiness and hope, integrating a soundtrack specially created for the occasion."

"The COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of both the Casino Lac-Leamy Sound of Light show and the Gatineau Hot Air Balloon Festival this summer.