Firefighters extinguish caravan fire at Gatineau homeless encampment

Gatineau firefighters put out a caravan fire at a homeless encampment on early Monday morning.

A news release in French by the Gatineau fire service says the blaze started at around 5 a.m. at Le Gîte Ami, a temporary accommodation centre for people experiencing homelessness located at 85 Morin Street in Hull.

The fire service says a quick intervention by firefighters limited the damage to the caravan and no other tents or caravans were affected.

There was a risk of explosion, according to the news release, due to several propane tanks inside and just outside the caravan.

Two people had to be evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The fire was put under control just before 5:50 a.m. It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

The fire is expected to amount to $7,500 in damage. The incident is now under investigation by the Gatineau police.