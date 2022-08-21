Firefighters battle fire in haystack in Ottawa's south end following thunderstorm

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in 100 bales of hay before it spread to a nearby tree line in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 5:50 a.m. Sunday reporting a large haystack on fire at a property on Franktown Road.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found 100 five-foot-by-five-foot round bales of straw on fire The straw is used to cover strawberries in the winter.

"The fire was at risk of spreading to a nearby tree line, so Firefighters quickly got water on the trees to protect them and prevent them from catching on fire," Ottawa Fire said.

Since the fire was located in a rural area of Ottawa with no hydrants, firefighters used tanker trucks to shuttle water in from a hydrant in a new subdivision on Noriker Court.

The fire was declared under control just before 6:30 a.m., and the fire did not spread.

Residents told Ottawa fire that there were a number of lightning strikes in the area prior to the haystack catching on fire. Thunderstorms were reported at the Ottawa Airport at 6 a.m.

No one was hurt.