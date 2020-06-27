OTTAWA -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an evening fire at a commercial trucking repair business in Carp.

Ottawa Fire received a 911 call just after 6:30 p.m. from an employee of the business at 145 Walgreen Road reporting a fire in the building.

An alarm company notified the employee of a fire alarm in the building. Ottawa Fire says the employee used remote security cameras to confirm there were smoke and flames in the building.

Officials say once on scene, firefighters forced entry into the building and quickly extinguished the main body of the fire.