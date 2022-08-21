Fire damages main office of Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention and Prevention Centre in Gatineau

No one was hurt in an overnight fire at the Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention and Prevention Centre in Gatineau.

Gatineau fire officials say the fire broke out in the building at 92 Rue Saint Jacques just after 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.

"When firefighters arrived, there were significant flames apparent at the rear of the building with spread inward," officials said.

It took firefighters more than three hours to get the fire under control.

The fire caused significant damage to the Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention Centre, with the flames causing heat damage to neighbouring homes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The main office for the Outaouais Drug Addiction Intervention and Prevention Centre is located on Rue Saint Jacques in Gatineau. According to its website, the CIPTO was founded in 1982 and is an independent community organization guided by the risk and harm reduction approach, offers reception, support and services to residents.