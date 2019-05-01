

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa firefighters have battled a fire inside the Constance Bay flood zone for the second time this week.

A neighbour called 911 just before 5:30 a.m. to report flames in a home on Allbirch Road.

Firefighters were forced to walk through knee high water to access the home and extinguish the fire.

There is no report of injuries or the cause of the fire.

On Monday night, firefighters were called to an unoccupied home on Bayview Drive for a fire. Because of the flood waters, firefighters were forced to battle the fire using ladder trucks.

Jen Julian tells CTV Ottawa she had already left the home because of the flood waters surrounding her home near the Ottawa River. She woke up Tuesday morning to news that her home had been badly damaged.