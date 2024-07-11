Fire damages former pizza restaurant on Merivale Road in Ottawa

Investigators are searching for the cause of an early morning fire at a former pizza restaurant in Ottawa's west end.

The Ottawa Fire Service says firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call at approximately 4:45 a.m. Thursday, reporting smoke coming from the roof of a commercial plaza on Merivale Road near Baseline Road.

"The caller also reported that flames could be seen through the windows of one of the businesses that was a former pizza restaurant," Ottawa fire said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after being dispatched to the call and confirmed smoke and flames coming from the structure. Firefighters initiated a fast attack and advanced a hose line inside."

Ottawa fire says firefighters found "the seat of the fire" in the basement of the business.

Firefighters were also able to stop the fire from spreading to the Seafood Grill and Merivale Fish Market next door.

There are no reported injuries.