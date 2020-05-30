OTTAWA -- No injuries have been reported after a late afternoon fire damaged a home in Ottawa’s east-end.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls just after 5 p.m. reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor at the front and rear of the home on Avro Circle.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they conducted a search and confirmed the home was unoccupied at the time of the call.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

An Ottawa Fire inspector has been called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.