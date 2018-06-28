

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An evening fire in Ottawa's west-end damaged three businesses.

911 calls indicated the fire appeared to be located in the roof of the building at 1475 Star Top Road near Cyrville Road.

Fire officials say the blaze quickly spread through a stair and rail manufacturing facility located in the building.

There are no reports of injuries. Damage is estimated at $1 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshal will not be called in to investigate.

Businesses at 1475 Star Top Road include Audrey's Costume Castle and Accurate Stairs and Railings.

Firefighters are using a highhoe to gain access to the mezzanine from the exterior. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/88DskJu6z2 — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 28, 2018