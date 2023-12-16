Fire crews respond to same residence twice in one week in McNab/Braeside

Neighbours say an elderly man's home in McNab/Braeside is now destroyed after two fires in the span of one week.

Fire crews were called to the home at 28 Murphy St. at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Next-door neighbour Jadyn McAuley says a stranger who was warning residents along the street woke her up.

"We heard banging on our door, someone yelling 'fire'," McAuley tells CTV News.

She says it was the second time firefighters were called to the house that week, the first time arriving Wednesday night.

"The first fire, it was a lot of smoke. The second fire this time was a lot of flame."

Neighbours tell CTV News an elderly man had been living in the home for decades and, at the time of the first fire Wednesday night, was living alone.

Neighbours say inspectors had been by between Wednesday and Saturday to board up the damaged home.

McAulay says the multiple fires next door to her are unsettling.

"It was already deemed unlivable before so I don't really understand what the appeal to relight it is, but it is quite strange."

Crews at the fire out and the home knocked down by noon Saturday.

"Everything like the electrical was turned off, so we just don't know what else it would be from."

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.