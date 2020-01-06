Ottawa Firefighters made a daring rescue Monday morning, saving a dog named Ruby from the ice on the Ottawa River.

The call about a dog stranded on thin ice off Lemieux Island came in around 9:48 a.m. Once at the scene, a three-person team performed what is called a 'Go Rescue.' A firefighter, tethered to the shore, swam out rescue the dog. Fire officials say the dog was about 10 metres off shore, and the animal was safe by 10:04 a.m.

Fire officials say Ruby, who is a Vizsla breed, is now safely in the care of a veterinarian.