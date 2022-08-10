Fewer than 10 days left to register for municipal election, 3 councillors still unopposed
Three incumbent Ottawa city councillors are just over a week away from another term at city hall, even though the election isn't for another two and a half months.
According to the list of registered candidates for the 2022 municipal election, three current city councillors are still running unopposed: Laura Dudas in Ward 2 Orléans West-Innes, Tim Tierney in Ward 11 Beacon Hill-Cyrville, and Rawlson King in Ward 13 Rideau-Rockcliffe.
The deadline to register to run for city council, mayor, or school board trustee is Aug. 19.
If a candidate is unopposed, they will be acclaimed. Voters in their wards will still have to vote for mayor and school board trustee.
The last time councillors were acclaimed in Ottawa was 2003, when Rick Chiarelli, Peter Hume, and Doug Thompson were unopposed in their respective wards.
Tierney was nearly acclaimed in 2018, but Michael Schurter registered to run in Beacon Hill-Cyrville on the final day. Tierney offered to make a charitable donation if Schurter dropped out and while Tierney still overwhelmingly won the race, he faced a charge of corrupt practice under the Ontario Municipal Elections Act, which was later dropped when he apologized in 2019 and agreed to give up two months of his salary.
As of Aug. 9, there are 12 candidates for mayor in the wake of Jim Watson's decision not to seek another term, and there will be at least 10 new councillors, with eight current councillors not seeking re-election, one councillor running for mayor, and with a 24th ward being added to the city.
SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEES RUNNING UNOPPOSED
Sixteen registered candidates for trustee in one of Ottawa's four school board are currently unopposed, as of Aug. 9.
In the Ottawa Catholic School Board, Mardi de Kemp (Zone 1), and Brian Coburn (Zone 3) have no registered opponents.
In the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, Steven Warren (Zone 5), Jessie-Lee Wallace (Zone 9), and Justine Bell (Zone 10) are unopposed.
In the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est, Jolène Savoie-Day (Zone 4), Chad Marriage (Zone 5), Franklin Epape (Zone 6), Robert Rainboth (Zone 7), Dan Boudria (Zone 8), Johanne Lacombe (Zone 9), and André Thibodeau (Zone 11) are unopposed. Only Zone 10 has more than one candidate for CECCE trustee.
In the Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario, Marc Roy (Zone 6), Denis Labrèche (Zone 8), Jacinthe Marcil (Zone 11) and Samia Ouled Ali (Zone 12) have no opponents.
Election Day is Oct. 24.
--With files from CTV's Josh Pringle.
