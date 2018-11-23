Councillor Tim Tierney charged with corrupt practices
Ontario Provincial Police have charged Beacon Hill-Cyrville councillor Tim Tierney with corrupt practices under the Municipal Elections Act.
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 1:01PM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 1:10PM EST
In August 2018, the OPP received a request for assistance from Ottawa Police. The request is in connection to an alleged conversation that happened behind closed doors at the city's elections office moments before the 2018 municipal election candidate registration deadline on July 27. Tierney's opponent, Michael Schurter, made the official complaint to Ottawa Police.
On October 22, Tierney defeated Schurter, securing 81 per cent of the vote in the east-end ward.
Tierney was first elected to council in 2010.
Tierney is set to appear in court on December 13.
