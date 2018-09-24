

CTV Ottawa





It's back to work tomorrow for federal public servants and back to class for students in both English school boards in Ottawa.

Treasury Board of Canada sent out a notice Monday afternoon to state regular Government of Canada operations will resume tomorrow

Federal offices and schools were closed today as the city coped with extensive damage and massive hydro outages caused by two tornadoes Friday.

Two public schools, Knoxdale Public School in Arlington Woods and West Carleton Secondary School near Dunrobin will remain closed.