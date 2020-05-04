Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia

A smoky, robust Australian red wine blend of Shiraz, Mataro (aka Mourvèdre) and Grenache. Old vines lend concentration and depth of flavour to the fruit. Ripe jammy dark fruit, vanilla, pepper, anise, smoky vanilla and toasty oak spice. Can handle smoky BBQ ribs on the grill or a well-marbled rib eye done rare. Tannins are seriously grippy.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $26.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 90258

Dealu Mare D.O.C.-C.M.D., Romania

A juicy and full-bodied Feteasca Neagra, fragrant with bright cherry, spice, vanilla aromas on the nose. Dry, vibrant with ripe red berry, dark plum, blackberry, sweet spice and vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair this food-friendly wine with grilled sausages and ribs.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 86/100

LCBO: 263913

Kamptal D.A.C., Austria

A zesty, medium-bodied Grüner Veltliner with lime zest, green Gage plum, Mirabelle and briny mineral flavours on the palate. So juicy. Perfect for seafood like a seafood ceviche topped with a squeeze of lime juice. Produced from organically-grown wine grapes.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2020-2020

Splendid Salad Wine

Price: $28.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 979708

Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Such a pretty, floral southwestern Ontario white wine made from the classic grape Riesling. It's late harvest, so the grapes achieved extra ripeness, and therefore sweetness, but this wine just tastes off-dry with its terrific balancing acidity. Aromas of white peach on the finish. Pair with grilled chicken.

Alcohol: 12%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2020

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 136010

A 100% Pinot Noir rosé from an excellent vintage. Fragrant bright cherry, strawberry and fresh melon aromas on the nose. Medium-bodied with fresh ripe cherry, strawberry and light herb flavours on the palate. Vibrant acidity for food. Pair with BBQ salmon, salads, charcuterie or grilled pork kebabs.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2021

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 493171