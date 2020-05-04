Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - May 4, 2020
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 2:36PM EDT
Rolf Binder Heinrich Shiraz Mataro Grenache 2016, Budureasca Feteasca Neagra 2016, Bründlmayer Kamptaler Terrassen Grüner Veltliner 2017, Pelee Island Winery Late Harvest Riesling 2017, Oyster Bay Rosé 2019
Rolf Binder Heinrich Shiraz Mataro Grenache 2016
Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia
A smoky, robust Australian red wine blend of Shiraz, Mataro (aka Mourvèdre) and Grenache. Old vines lend concentration and depth of flavour to the fruit. Ripe jammy dark fruit, vanilla, pepper, anise, smoky vanilla and toasty oak spice. Can handle smoky BBQ ribs on the grill or a well-marbled rib eye done rare. Tannins are seriously grippy.
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $26.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 90258
Budureasca Feteasca Neagra 2016
Dealu Mare D.O.C.-C.M.D., Romania
A juicy and full-bodied Feteasca Neagra, fragrant with bright cherry, spice, vanilla aromas on the nose. Dry, vibrant with ripe red berry, dark plum, blackberry, sweet spice and vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair this food-friendly wine with grilled sausages and ribs.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine
Price: $16.95
Score: 86/100
LCBO: 263913
Bründlmayer Kamptaler Terrassen Grüner Veltliner 2017
Kamptal D.A.C., Austria
A zesty, medium-bodied Grüner Veltliner with lime zest, green Gage plum, Mirabelle and briny mineral flavours on the palate. So juicy. Perfect for seafood like a seafood ceviche topped with a squeeze of lime juice. Produced from organically-grown wine grapes.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2020-2020
Splendid Salad Wine
Price: $28.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 979708
Pelee Island Winery Late Harvest Riesling 2017
Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Such a pretty, floral southwestern Ontario white wine made from the classic grape Riesling. It's late harvest, so the grapes achieved extra ripeness, and therefore sweetness, but this wine just tastes off-dry with its terrific balancing acidity. Aromas of white peach on the finish. Pair with grilled chicken.
Alcohol: 12%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2020
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $15.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 136010
Oyster Bay Rosé 2019
A 100% Pinot Noir rosé from an excellent vintage. Fragrant bright cherry, strawberry and fresh melon aromas on the nose. Medium-bodied with fresh ripe cherry, strawberry and light herb flavours on the palate. Vibrant acidity for food. Pair with BBQ salmon, salads, charcuterie or grilled pork kebabs.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2021
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 493171