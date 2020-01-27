Niagara Lakeshore, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A juicy and intense Cabernet Merlot from a fantastic vintage in the Niagara, with fragrant cedar spice, cigar box and dried fruit on the nose. Medium-plus-bodied with cherry liqueur, black currant, spiced plum long and savoury on the palate. The red wine blend aged 24 months in barrel. Pair with a lamb shoulder roast.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Glorious Game Wine



Price: $19.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 451328

Mendoza, Argentina

Beautifully balanced and fresh, El Enemigo is a medium-plus-bodied mostly Malbec (with a splash of Cabernet Franc) produced by Adrianna Catena and Alejandro Vigil, juicy with dark plum, blueberry and crushed raspberry flavours finishing long on the palate. The back label reads: At the end of the journey, we remember only have one battle: the one we fought against ourselves, the original enemy. The one that defined us. El Enimgo translates to frenemy, the enemy who pretends to be your friend. Pair with a meat lover's pizza.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2019-2022



Luscious Lamb Wine



Price: $23.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 400150

Sonoma County, California, United States

A great value, full-bodied, smoky, silky Chardonnay under $20 with ripe stone fruit, ripe melon, butterscotch and smoky vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair with roast chicken, or game hens. Kenwood Vineyards was established in 1970 in the former Pagani Brothers Winery, a historic cellar dating back to 1906.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Sensational Shellfish Wine



Price: $18.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 158790

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

A fragrant citrus-zest Riesling with soft orange, lime and lemon zest aromas on the nose. Off-dry with bright apple, zesty lime-lemon and fine herb flavours on the palate. Pair with a fresh salad of spring greens and a mandarin orange vinaigrette.

Alcohol: 11.6%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2019-2023



Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 578625

Alto Adige, Trentino D.O.C., Italy

Tasty, robust, crisp and delivering everything you want in a refreshing sparkling wine at a fraction of the price of champagne. A classic expression of Trentino terroir. Stock up now for your holiday parties. Works well as an aperitif or cocktail or pair it with shellfish or fried chicken. Highly recommended.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2018-2019



Vital Vegetarian Pizza Wine



Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 352153