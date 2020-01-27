Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Jan. 27, 2020
Nomad Wanderlust 2016, El Enemigo Malbec 2015, Kenwood Chardonnay 2018, Flat Rock Nadja's Vineyard Riesling 2018, Ferrari Trento Brut Sparkling
Nomad Wanderlust 2016
Niagara Lakeshore, Niagara-On-The-Lake, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A juicy and intense Cabernet Merlot from a fantastic vintage in the Niagara, with fragrant cedar spice, cigar box and dried fruit on the nose. Medium-plus-bodied with cherry liqueur, black currant, spiced plum long and savoury on the palate. The red wine blend aged 24 months in barrel. Pair with a lamb shoulder roast.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Glorious Game Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 451328
El Enemigo Malbec 2015
Mendoza, Argentina
Beautifully balanced and fresh, El Enemigo is a medium-plus-bodied mostly Malbec (with a splash of Cabernet Franc) produced by Adrianna Catena and Alejandro Vigil, juicy with dark plum, blueberry and crushed raspberry flavours finishing long on the palate. The back label reads: At the end of the journey, we remember only have one battle: the one we fought against ourselves, the original enemy. The one that defined us. El Enimgo translates to frenemy, the enemy who pretends to be your friend. Pair with a meat lover's pizza.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2019-2022
Luscious Lamb Wine
Price: $23.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 400150
Kenwood Chardonnay 2018
Sonoma County, California, United States
A great value, full-bodied, smoky, silky Chardonnay under $20 with ripe stone fruit, ripe melon, butterscotch and smoky vanilla flavours on the palate. Pair with roast chicken, or game hens. Kenwood Vineyards was established in 1970 in the former Pagani Brothers Winery, a historic cellar dating back to 1906.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 158790
Flat Rock Nadja's Vineyard Riesling 2018
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
A fragrant citrus-zest Riesling with soft orange, lime and lemon zest aromas on the nose. Off-dry with bright apple, zesty lime-lemon and fine herb flavours on the palate. Pair with a fresh salad of spring greens and a mandarin orange vinaigrette.
Alcohol: 11.6%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2019-2023
Enchanting Feta Cheese Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 578625
Ferrari Trento Brut Sparkling
Alto Adige, Trentino D.O.C., Italy
Tasty, robust, crisp and delivering everything you want in a refreshing sparkling wine at a fraction of the price of champagne. A classic expression of Trentino terroir. Stock up now for your holiday parties. Works well as an aperitif or cocktail or pair it with shellfish or fried chicken. Highly recommended.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2018-2019
Vital Vegetarian Pizza Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 92/100
LCBO: 352153