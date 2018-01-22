

Rioja D.O.C.A., Spain

A rustic, tannic red wine with aromas of charred black fruit, toast, oak and smoke. Firm grip on the palate. Pair with hearty meat dishes.

Alcohol: 14%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2022

Luscious Lamb Wine

Price: $16.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 39925

California, United States

This robust Californian red wine offers attractive aromas of sweet purple plums and blueberries and coffee mocha toast from oak aging. It's succulent, smooth, lip-smacking delicious and full-bodied. Lots of juicy black raspberry on the finish will have you coming back for another top up. The winery practises aggressive canopy management, trimming back the leaves and vegetation on the vines so that more nutrients go to the grapes, which in turn become more concentrated in flavour. This is a terrific wine for movie night, especially if you're having meat lovers' or pepperoni pizza. Finishes with black plums and dark spice. What better robust red wine for barbecued and grilled meats? Good value too.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2018

Magnificent Meat Pizza Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 87/100

LCBO: 41095

Leyda Valley, Chile

This 2016 Sauvignon Blanc is made in the Leyda region in Chile. Boya Vineyards are influenced by the Pacific Ocean's moderating and cooling breezes bringing cool temperatures and allowing grapes to slowly ripen and develop their character. These cooling breezes also bring a salty tang to the grapes from the sea. Love the salty finish here! Boya Sauvignon Blanc has been cold-fermented with no malolactic fermentation. Crisp and refreshing, with herbal and lime citrus notes. Medium-bodied with good acidity. Pair with fresh shellfish and seafood.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2018

Scrumptious Seafood Wine

Price: $14.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 389726

Niagara Escarpment, Ontario VQA, Canada

A rich, full-bodied Niagara Chardonnay with aromas of toasted almond, golden apple and peach. A layered mid-palate with terrific replays of orchard fruit flavours. Finishes long and smooth. This wine was aged for 12 months in French oak barrels. The 2013 vintage is the inaugural release of this wine. Jim Cuddy, lead singer and guitarist of the Canadian band Blue Rodeo, has partnered with Niagara’s Tawse Winery to create a new wine brand, Cuddy by Tawse. Cuddy is one of the country’s most iconic musicians: over the past thirty years Blue Rodeo has sold more than four million records, released 14 albums and won eleven JUNO awards. Pair with grilled chicken while enjoying an outdoor concert.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2021

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 92/100

LCBO: 469023

Mosel, Germany

Remarkable bubbly for the money. Dry, toasty and full-bodied German sparkling wine from the Mosel region. This is your party sparkling wine for the holidays. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2017-2019

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $13.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 488593