Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Oct. 3, 2022
Tesch Königsschild Riesling Trocken 2020
Nahe Prädikatswein, Germany
Alcohol: 12.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2033
Price: $33.95
Score: 95
LCBO: 25730
Cloudline Pinot Noir 2020
Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2026
Price: $27.95
Score: 91
LCBO: 159970
Jost Vineyards Tidal Bay 2021
Nova Scotia, Canada
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Medium Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2024
Price: $19.95
Score: 89
LCBO: 431783
Bonanza Lot 3 Cabernet Sauvignon
California, United States
Alcohol: 13.8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $61.95
Score: 90
LCBO: 20318
Henry of Pelham Speck Family Reserve Chardonnay 2020
Short Hills Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Alcohol: 14%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2022 - 2025
Price: $34.95
Score: 93
LCBO: 616466
