Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for July 24, 2023

Paolo Conterno A Val Arneis 2021, Wagner Family of Wine Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2018, Flipflop Wines Pinot Grigio 2017, Jean-Claude Boisset Les Ursulines Pinot Noir 2021, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Chardonnay 2019 Paolo Conterno A Val Arneis 2021, Wagner Family of Wine Caymus-Suisun Grand Durif 2018, Flipflop Wines Pinot Grigio 2017, Jean-Claude Boisset Les Ursulines Pinot Noir 2021, Quails' Gate Estate Winery Chardonnay 2019

