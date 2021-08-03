OTTAWA -- > Relax Bubbles

Germany

Remarkable bubbly for the money. Dry, toasty and full-bodied German sparkling wine from the Mosel region. This is your party sparkling wine for the holidays. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $13.80
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 488593

Ferraton Père & Fils Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2019

Rhône A.C., France

Ferraton Père & Fils Plan De Dieu 2019 is a full-bodied, vibrant Southern Rhône red with ripe raspberry, wild herbs, dark chocolate and stony, flinty flavours silky on the palate. Tannins are velvety. Beautiful now and for the next three years. Pour with a prime rib roast.

Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 74229

Speck Bros. Three of Hearts Pinot Grigio 2020

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Three Of Hearts Trois Coeurs 2020 Pinot Grigio is produced from sustainably-grown grapes for the Niagara Peninsula wine region. Fresh on the nose with melon, tropical fruit and lemon curd aromas. Dry, medium-bodied and juicy with honeydew melon, pineapple, citrus and grapefruit zest flavours balanced with brilliant acidity crisp on the palate. Chill and enjoy with hand-peeled shrimp and watercress sandwiches.

Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 20374

Conundrum 2015

California, United States

A robust, luscious Californian red wine from the Wagner Family. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries, mocha, dark chocolate and spice. This is a blend of Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Pair with a rare steak.

Alcohol: 15.1%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2021
Best Beef Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 294298

Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Chardonnay

California, United States

A lovely, light Californian Chardonnay with aromas of peach and pear. The alcohol level in this wine is just 8%, which is refreshing compared to the average of 13-14% in many table wines. Enjoy on its own or with

Alcohol: 8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Splendid Salad Wine Price: $15.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 19725