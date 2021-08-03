Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week - Aug. 3, 2021
Published Tuesday, August 3, 2021 11:15AM EDT
Relax Bubbles, Ferraton Père & Fils Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2019, Speck Bros. Three of Hearts Pinot Grigio 2020, Conundrum 2015, Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Chardonnay
OTTAWA -- > Relax Bubbles
Germany
Remarkable bubbly for the money. Dry, toasty and full-bodied German sparkling wine from the Mosel region. This is your party sparkling wine for the holidays. Pair with shellfish.
Alcohol: 11%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2020-2023
Sensational Shellfish Wine
Price: $13.80
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 488593
Ferraton Père & Fils Plan de Dieu Côtes du Rhône-Villages 2019
Rhône A.C., France
Ferraton Père & Fils Plan De Dieu 2019 is a full-bodied, vibrant Southern Rhône red with ripe raspberry, wild herbs, dark chocolate and stony, flinty flavours silky on the palate. Tannins are velvety. Beautiful now and for the next three years. Pour with a prime rib roast.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2024
Heavenly Hamburger Wine
Price: $18.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 74229
Speck Bros. Three of Hearts Pinot Grigio 2020
Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Three Of Hearts Trois Coeurs 2020 Pinot Grigio is produced from sustainably-grown grapes for the Niagara Peninsula wine region. Fresh on the nose with melon, tropical fruit and lemon curd aromas. Dry, medium-bodied and juicy with honeydew melon, pineapple, citrus and grapefruit zest flavours balanced with brilliant acidity crisp on the palate. Chill and enjoy with hand-peeled shrimp and watercress sandwiches.
Alcohol: 11.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Charming Grilled Chicken Wine
Price: $19.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 20374
Conundrum 2015
California, United States
A robust, luscious Californian red wine from the Wagner Family. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries, mocha, dark chocolate and spice. This is a blend of Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Pair with a rare steak.
Alcohol: 15.1%
Sweetness: Medium
Drink: 2018-2021
Best Beef Wine
Price: $24.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 294298
Cupcake Vineyards Light Hearted Chardonnay
California, United States
A lovely, light Californian Chardonnay with aromas of peach and pear. The alcohol level in this wine is just 8%, which is refreshing compared to the average of 13-14% in many table wines. Enjoy on its own or with
Alcohol: 8%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2021-2022
Splendid Salad Wine Price: $15.95
Score: 88/100
LCBO: 19725