Germany

Remarkable bubbly for the money. Dry, toasty and full-bodied German sparkling wine from the Mosel region. This is your party sparkling wine for the holidays. Pair with shellfish.

Alcohol: 11%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2020-2023

Sensational Shellfish Wine

Price: $13.80

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 488593

Rhône A.C., France

Ferraton Père & Fils Plan De Dieu 2019 is a full-bodied, vibrant Southern Rhône red with ripe raspberry, wild herbs, dark chocolate and stony, flinty flavours silky on the palate. Tannins are velvety. Beautiful now and for the next three years. Pour with a prime rib roast.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2024

Heavenly Hamburger Wine

Price: $18.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 74229

Niagara Peninsula, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Three Of Hearts Trois Coeurs 2020 Pinot Grigio is produced from sustainably-grown grapes for the Niagara Peninsula wine region. Fresh on the nose with melon, tropical fruit and lemon curd aromas. Dry, medium-bodied and juicy with honeydew melon, pineapple, citrus and grapefruit zest flavours balanced with brilliant acidity crisp on the palate. Chill and enjoy with hand-peeled shrimp and watercress sandwiches.

Alcohol: 11.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 20374

California, United States

A robust, luscious Californian red wine from the Wagner Family. Aromas of fleshy ripe blackberries, mocha, dark chocolate and spice. This is a blend of Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. Pair with a rare steak.

Alcohol: 15.1%

Sweetness: Medium

Drink: 2018-2021

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 294298

California, United States

A lovely, light Californian Chardonnay with aromas of peach and pear. The alcohol level in this wine is just 8%, which is refreshing compared to the average of 13-14% in many table wines. Enjoy on its own or with

Alcohol: 8%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2021-2022

Splendid Salad Wine Price: $15.95

Score: 88/100

LCBO: 19725