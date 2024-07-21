OTTAWA
    • Fatal vehicle fire leaves man dead in Stittsville, Ont.

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says one person was found dead in a vehicle that was on fire Sunday morning in Stittsville, Ont.

    Police responded to the 2000 block of Speedway Road to a report of a vehicle on fire around 7:30 a.m.

    Officers found the dead man inside the car when they arrived on the scene.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Police did not provide further information.

