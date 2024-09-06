Ottawa's real estate market heats up in August, with home sales up 10 per cent

Ottawa's real estate market heated up in August with home sales jumping 10 per cent, but home prices remained sluggish through the summer.

The Ottawa Real Estate Board says 1,100 homes were sold in Ottawa in August after 1,241 units were sold in July.

The benchmark price for a new home or condominium sold in August was $646,000, down 0.3 per cent from August 2023. The benchmark price for a single-family home was $732,500 last month, down 0.3 per cent from the year before. Statistics show the benchmark price for a single-family home in Ottawa dropped from $734,700 in July to $732,500 in August.

The real estate board says the Bank of Canada's cut in interest rates again this week should help extend the hot summer market into the fall.

"Being a seasonal market, it’s very encouraging to see sustained levels of activity throughout the whole summer,” Paul Czan, OREB President-elect, said in a statement. “And coupled with a third consecutive interest rate drop from the Bank of Canada, we are anticipating a heated market in the fall.”

Statistics show there were 1,907 new residential listings in August, up 0.2 per cent from August 2023. As of the end of August, there were 3,324 homes for sale across Ottawa.

Czan says affordability remains a "top concern for most buyers."

"With a stream of new listings hitting the market and prices holding steady, buyers are not moving with urgency," Czan said. "They are still using caution and taking their time to find the right property for their needs and budget. As such, sellers need to be patient and work with a REALTOR® who can use the latest neighbourhood-level data and insights to properly price their property and build a selling strategy.”

Benchmark price of a single-family home in Ottawa in 2024

August: $732,500

July: $734,700

June: $734,300

May: $736,000

April: $727,700

March: $719,000

February: $708,500

January: $621,600

Benchmark price for homes in Ottawa in 2024

August: $646,000

July: $648,700

June: $647,700

May: $651,300

April: $643,700

March: $636,700

February: $628,500

January: $703,500

(Source: the Ottawa Real Estate Board