Family displaced following early morning fire in Heron Gate
Published Thursday, May 6, 2021 9:22AM EDT
OTTAWA -- A family of nine has been displaced following an early morning fire in Ottawa's Heron Gate neighbourhood.
Ottawa fire responded to a 911 call from a resident reporting a fire in the basement of a townhouse on Cedarwood Drive, between Baycrest Drive and Walkley Road.
Officials say firefighters launched a "fast attack" to prevent the fire from spreading, however the adjoining unit has minor smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A neighbour told CTV Morning Live the fire started in a dryer in the basement.
The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army is assisting the family displaced from the home.