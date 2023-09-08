Fallen firefighters honoured in Ottawa
It was a day to remember and pay tribute, as a parade and ceremony were held at Ottawa City Hall to honour local firefighters who have died in the past year.
At the 22nd annual memorial service, firefighters, family, friends and officials gathering to commemorate Ottawa firefighters who lost their lives.
The ceremony honours firefighters who lost their lives as a direct result of performing their duties, and a tribute to legacy members who left a legacy of courage and bravery in their service to our community.
"It’s emotional. I won’t lie, it definitely makes it feel real. The last few months have been really rough for us, but this is lovely. It was a lovely way to commemorate not only our dad, but all of those who have fallen," said Nikyla Scheel. Her father Kim Scheel died earlier this year.
"You’re just proud of your dad, and what he did, and I think both of us are proud of what he did and we want to keep that going," says firefighter Grady Scheel. Scheel and his brother are also firefighters.
Laurie Raymond’s father, Peter Raymond served as a firefighter for 36 years. He passed away last year.
"For me, it’s just being here, representing my dad and what he did for Ottawa, and for everybody. He’s our hero and everybody else's hero," she says.
Each lost hero, who served the city, leaving friends and family behind.
“There were a couple of families that I actually worked with the individuals, and I started by saying it was very emotional. There was times I had goosebumps," Fire Chief Paul Hutt said on Friday.
During a year that has seen forest fires burning across the country, a reminder of the dangers of the job; and the training, skills, and bravery it takes to serve.
"We have to adapt our skills and training to the changing climate, the environment," Hutt says.
A reminder of what firefighters face each day.
"Every day there’s danger that we have to face. We have to look after our health and safety, but the residents and citizens of Ottawa - they come first," Chief Hutt says.
