OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw expires today, but Ottawa Public Health says you will still need to wear a mask in indoor public places and workplaces.

Face masks are still mandatory under Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan, requiring businesses and organizations to ensure patrons and workers wear masks indoors.

Council decided not to extend the Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw beyond Aug. 26. The bylaw came into effect in July 2020, after medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches issued a directive making masks mandatory in indoor public spaces and workplaces.

"The city's decision not to extend its own Temporary Mandatory Mask Bylaw beyond its expiration date of Aug. 26, 2021 does not mean the need or requirement for masking will be abandoned," said the city of Ottawa in a statement.

"Province-wide masking regulations continue to be in-effect."

The Ontario government says businesses and organizations must ensure patrons and workers wear masks or face coverings indoors. Faced coverings are also required in some outdoor public settings.

Even when Ontario exits the Roadmap to Reopen plan, face masks will remain mandatory.

"Individuals must wear face coverings in indoor public settings, such as retail settings and workplaces, with limited exemptions," says the Ontario government on its website.

In July, Ottawa's general manager of emergency and protective services Anthony Di Monte said the city felt Ontario's regulations gave Ottawa Bylaw "sufficient tools" to enforce mandatory mask policies.