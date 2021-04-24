OTTAWA -- The rise in Ottawa’s temperatures has brought people out to enjoy the sunshine.

With playgrounds open once again in Ottawa, the question is whether people are following the latest public health measures.

Ottawa Public Health issued a new directive this week making masks mandatory for parents and children on and around playgrounds and play structures. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.

One parent brought their kids to the playground at Mooney's Bay this weekend and noticed most were wearing masks, but there were a few who were not.

"Whether they do not know about it, I’m not entitled to tell them," said one parent. "Maybe signs that are up to say, 'Please wear your mask around the park.' Yeah, signage would be good."

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services Director Roger Chapman tells CTV News Ottawa that Bylaw Services has adjusted its officer deployment to provide for additional officers dedicated to park patrols.

"Bylaw enforcement officers will proactively monitor the parks to ensure people are adhering to public health measures," said Chapman. "Park ambassadors will also be available to provide guidance to park users on what’s permitted and what’s closed in city parks."

Chapman says while the city’s goal is to educate the public on the new regulations, bylaw enforcement officers have discretion to issue fines.

"I'm super grateful that playgrounds have reopened now that the weather is getting better," said parent Rian van Brugen.

"If it means we all have to wear masks then that's what we need to do. My kids are used to it. It's been a year, they don't blink anymore they just put them on.”

The fine for not complying with the mandatory face mask requirement on playgrounds is $880.