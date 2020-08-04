OTTAWA -- Welcome back from the long weekend. It’s going to rain.

After a tumultuous weekend of weather in eastern Ontario that saw thunderstorms and even some tornadoes, Environment Canada is calling for a rainy and stormy start to the short week.

The weather agency is calling for up to 25 millimetres of rain in Ottawa on Tuesday. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

It’s going to be a humid day, too: the high will be 22 C but the humidex is expected to reach 30.

On Wednesday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high will be 24 C.

After that, things clear. From Thursday to Sunday, the forecast calls for sunny weather with increasingly hot temperatures, up to 30 C on Sunday.