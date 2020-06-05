OTTAWA -- The CHEO Foundation is hoping the community will be “stronger together” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CHEO Telethon kicked off virtually on May 25, counting down to Sunday’s annual CHEO Telethon on CTV Ottawa. CHEO and the CHEO Foundation are asking the community to give what they can to CHEO after the COVID-19 guidelines forced the cancellation of many fundraising events this spring.

“It has been a difficult time for non-profits, and in particular for CHEO Foundation,” said Jacqueline Belsito, Vice-President Philanthropy and Community Engagement at CHEO.

“Typically we would have about 150 third-party events that would raise money for us at CHEO and none of those events are happening. That’s about $2.5 million of fundraising dollars that’s really critical for us in order to help our frontlines.”

On Sunday, you can meet the kids and front-line workers at CHEO live on CTV Ottawa during the CHEO Telethon, and learn more about how life at CHEO has changed and how it remains the same during the global pandemic.

“We’re trying hard, which is why the telethon is so important this weekend. We’re dedicated to support the hospital and the researchers and that’s why we’re asking the community to support us,” said Belsito when asked about why it is important to raise money during the pandemic.

“Small, medium or large donations, every dollar counts this weekend.”

On the CHEO Telethon website, you can meet the six brave CHEO families. This year’s Miracle Match sponsors will be matching donations made online.

You can donate online to the CHEO Telethon on the website. During the live CHEO Telethon broadcast on CTV Ottawa on Sunday, you can call 1-866-447-4442 to donate.

Donations to the CHEO Telethon support providing life-saving treatment, state-of-the-art medical equipment and ground-breaking research.