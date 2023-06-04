Evacuation warning issued for forest fire burning near Calabogie, Ont.

A forest fire was burning near Calabogie, Ont. late Sunday evening, prompting an evacuation warning for residents living in the area.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the fire in the Centennial Lake area was reported just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. There is no word on what sparked the fire.

As of 9 p.m., the fire was not under control, according to the ministry's website.

Ontario Provincial Police warns there is the potential for evacuations in the Centennial Lake area due to the fire.

A burn ban is in effect for the Township of Greater Madawaska, which includes Centennial Lake. Officials warn the current fire rating is "extreme."

Centennial Lake is located 157 km west of downtown Ottawa.