Escapade opening delayed for severe weather

The start of the Escapade Music Festival at TD Place was delayed for at least two hours as heavy rain poured in Ottawa on Sunday.

The festival said on its Instagram that it had to delay the opening until at least 3 p.m. to conduct safety inspections of the site. Attendees were briefly allowed to enter the stadium at around 3:15 p.m. until Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning shortly after.

"We are tracking a storm that is approaching our site shortly. All gates are closed and please seek shelter if you are in the entrance lines," the festival said on Instagram.

"For those that are inside the site, please follow directions from security and head to the nearest indoor shelter."

Environment Canada is tracking a storm southwest of Ottawa that could bring gusts of up to 90 km/h. A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect.

The forecaster says 22 mm of rain fell on the city early Sunday morning and afternoon. Organizers say they will continue to update attendees with information on weather conditions as they evolve.

The first performer was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect on Sunday, with Environment Canada warning of wind gusts of up to 90 km/h, torrential downpours, hail and a risk of tornadoes. A rainfall warning issued on Saturday remains in effect with 40 to 60 mm of rain forecasted.

The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren, Lost Frequencies and other electronic music acts are scheduled to perform Sunday.

The festival says it will update attendees with more information on their social media accounts and on the festival's app.

This story will be updated