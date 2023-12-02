Equipment issue knocks out power to 1,300 customers in Ottawa, Hydro Ottawa reports

Hydro Ottawa says equipment-related issues is to blame for knocking out power to more than 1,000 customers in Ottawa.

Crews responded to a power outage in the area of Lycee Place, Riverside Drive and Frobisher Lane just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 1,349 customers were affected by the outage.

The utility says the cause of the power outage is equipment related. Crews are "performing emergency switching" to restore service to customers Saturday evening.