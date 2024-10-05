Environment Canada lifts frost advisory for Ottawa

Environment Canada has has lifted the first frost advisory issued for Ottawa this season.

The advisory was issued on Saturday as temperatures across Ottawa and eastern Ontario dipped near the freezing mark overnight.

The overnight forecast shows temperatures reached a low of 3 C at the Ottawa airport at approximately 7 a.m.

Environment Canada lifted the advisory on Sunday morning with milder temperatures expected tonight.

Ottawa weather

Environment Canada's weather forecast shows rain and more seaonal temperatures returning to Ottawa.

Sunday's forecast calls for rain and a chance of thunderstorms in the evening. High of 18 C. Low of 10 C overnight.

Monday calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the evening.

Evening lows for the rest of the week will return to single-digits.