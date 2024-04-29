Encampments 'will not be tolerated' for expected pro-Palestinian demonstration: uOttawa

The University of Ottawa (uOttawa) says it supports the freedom of expression on campus, but encampments and occupations "will not be tolerated" ahead of a pro-Palestinian demonstration expected to take place on campus starting Monday.

With the death toll mounting in Gaza, uOttawa's Palestinian Students Association says a sit-in will take place in front of Tabaret Hall on Monday from 12 - 9 p.m. to demand the school cut ties to defence and security companies that supply weapons to Israel.

Organizers say the demonstration is taking place in solidarity with other American universities, where schools have moved to shut down pro-Palestinian encampments and hundreds of students have been arrested.

"We are committed to fight for Palestinian liberation and demand that the university divest from all aiding in the genocide, occupation and fear mongering trying to silence their students," the student group said on Instagram.

uOttawa's associate vice-president of student affairs Eric Bercier said in a news release Sunday that they are aware of the planned demonstration.

"As always, our institution supports and protects the right to peaceful protest as a cornerstone of both our university mission and our democratic life," Bercier writes, in part.

"Nevertheless, everyone in our university community has the right to feel safe and respected. We have forcefully and repeatedly affirmed that no incitement to violence or incidents of harassment or hate, including Islamophobia and Antisemitism, will be tolerated on our campuses."

The school says while peaceful protests are permitted in "appropriate" spaces on campus, "encampments and occupations" will not be tolerated.

"In conclusion, we ask everyone to thoughtfully consider their responsibilities and the wellbeing of our entire community. We continue to call on all members of our community to treat each other with respect and empathy as they interact in our classrooms, common spaces, and online."

CTV News has reached out to uOttawa for further comment.

Growing student protests in Canada come after weeks of encampments being set up in support of Palestinians at major American universities.

A growing encampment has been seen at McGill University over the weekend. On Monday, the university's media relations office noted the situation has "shifted significantly" as the number of tents on campus has tripled since Saturday.

"We have become aware that many of them, if not the majority, are not members of the McGill community," McGill said in a statement Monday.

Some American universities have had to switch to hybrid courses after some Jewish students said the protests made them feel unsafe on campus.

Early Saturday, police in riot gear cleared an encampment on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston. Massachusetts State Police said about 102 protesters were arrested and will be charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct. Protesters said they were given about 15 minutes to disperse before being arrested.

New York police removed a pro-Palestinian protest encampment at Columbia University and arrested more than 100 demonstrators on April 18.

With files from the Associated Press and CTV News Montreal