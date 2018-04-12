

Employees of a well-known Ottawa moving company are searching for answers after they were laid off.

Several current employees of Fred Guy Moving and Storage LTD. told CTV News they were let go following their shifts on Wednesday and Thursday. The employees were told the company was closing its doors.

“The owner stated that … because they are losing money daily, the business was closing effective immediately,” one employee, who did not wanted to be named for fear of repercussion, told CTV News. “The daytime employees were notified and most sent home immediately. A few guys are working until the end of the week … It was so abrupt and caught everyone by surprise.”

Another longtime employee, Craig Bradley, said he was told to hand in his keys on Wednesday night.

“I’m married, I have a mortgage and kids. I have mouths to feed and all of a sudden you take that forty hours off and it leaves me wondering,” he said.

Bradley and other employees who spoke to CTV News said the company has not sent out any layoff notices or any official note about what is happening.

In an email sent to staff on Friday afternoon, the company's owner told employees he was working to "transfer our lease" to another company and that a job fair will be held in the near future for employees interested in working for that company.

In that email, owner Ken Douglas also wished his employees "the best of luck during these very difficult times."

Staff believe the decision to close Fred Guy Moving and Storage may have to do with the recent loss of two major contracts as well as the closure of Sears, a client.

“The loss, it was noticeable at first but then we would take on other contracts and fill those voids,” Bradley said. “It’s such a surprise and shock to everyone. It blindsided us.”

CTV News made repeated attempts to contact the company’s owners and management, but Fred Guy Moving and Storage has yet to respond.

According to the Better Business Bureau, 125 people are employed by Fred Guy Moving and Storage.

The company also has a Belleville location. How it may be impacted is unknown.