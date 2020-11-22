OTTAWA -- As Ontario reported more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 for a second straight day, Ottawa new cases numbers remained in the 30s.

Ottawa Public Health reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

The 33 new cases comes after 35 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Saturday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 8,172 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 366 deaths.

Across Ontario, there are 1,534 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Public Health Ontario reported 490 new cases in Peel Region, 460 in Toronto and 130 in York Region.

It's the second straight day with more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19 in Ontario. A record 1,588 new cases were reported on Saturday.

Public Health Ontario reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in reporting between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health based on how the cases are logged.

OTTAWA'S COVID POSITIVITY RATE

Ottawa Public Health reports Ottawa's positivity rate was 1.8 per cent for the period of Nov. 12 to Nov. 18.

That is down from 2.2 per cent between Nov. 10 to 16 and 2.4 per cent for the period of Nov. 7 to 13.

Ottawa's positivity rate was 3 per cent for Oct. 28 to Nov 3, 3.2 per cent for Oct. 24 to 30 and 2.7 per cent for the period Oct. 17 to 23.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in the City of Ottawa remains below 400 for the second straight day.

Ottawa Public Health reports 365 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

A total 7,441 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health's daily report shows 29 people are currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19.

There are two people in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one person is in their 40s, four are in their 60s, 10 are in their 70s, nine are in their 80s, and five are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Two new cases (546 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Five new cases (945 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Three new cases (1,680 cases total)

30-39 years-old: Three new cases (1,074 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (1,031 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Eight new case (957 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Five new cases (639 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (421 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (519 cases total)

90+ years old: Two new cases (360 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

There are seven new cases in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit Region.

The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reports two new cases.

Two new cases were reported in Renfrew County.

There are no new cases in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Quebec health officials reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais on Sunday, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 28 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is a new COVID-19 outbreak at St. Stephen Elementary School. One student and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Amica At Westboro Park, a long-term care home. One staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Valley Stream retirement home, a rooming house and Longfields Manor.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cedarview Middle School Centrepointe Child Care Services HDC École élémentaire catholique Des Pionniers École élémentaire catholique Terre-Des-Jeunes Esther By Child Care Centre St. Bernard School St. Stephen Elementary School (NEW)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Amica At Westboro Park (NEW) Beacon Heights retirement home Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carlingview Manor City View retirement home Couvent Mont St-Joseph retirement home Forest Hill long-term care home Glebe Centre Maison Acceuil-Sagesse Montfort Long-term Care Centre Park Place Residential program – 20755 St. Patrick's Home St. Louis residence Shelter – 20868 Starwood Stirling Park Retirement Home The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B Waterford Retirement West End Villa

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).