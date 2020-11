OTTAWA -- Employees at Shoppers Drug Mart stores in Orleans and Cornwall have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Loblaw reported on Thursday that a team member at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3940 Innes Road tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Nov. 2.

Meantime, Loblaw also reported Thursday that an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1380 Second Street East in Cornwall tested positive. The last day the employee worked was Oct. 30.

Last week, Loblaw reported two employees at a Loblaws in Ottawa's east-end and an employee at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Ottawa's south-end tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On Oct. 30, Loblaws reported two team members at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the team members worked were Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3310 McCarthy Road also tested positive. The employee last worked on Oct. 25.