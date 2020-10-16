OTTAWA -- Employees at an east-end Shoppers Drug Mart and a Your Independent Grocer have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, Loblaw said a team member at the Hess's Your Independent Grocer at 596 Montreal Rd. tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was on Oct. 14.

An employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3940 Innes Rd. has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw says the employee last worked on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 3, Loblaw announced two employees at the South Keys Loblaws tested positive for COVID-19. The employees last worked at the store on Bank Street on Sept. 25 and Sept. 29.