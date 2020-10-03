OTTAWA -- Two employees at the South Keys Loblaws have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on its website, Loblaw says two employees at the Loblaws at 2210 Bank Street tested positive on a presumptive test for COVID-19.

The last day the employees worked at the store were Sept. 25 and Sept. 29.

In September, two employees at Shoppers Drug Marts and two employees at Loblaws in Ottawa tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sept. 29, Loblaw reported a team member at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 3940 Innes Road tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked was Sept. 20.

On Sept. 28, Loblaw said an employee at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 2016 Ogilvie Road in Gloucester tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the employee worked as Sept 24.

On Sept. 27, Loblaw reported an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Baseline Road tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 23.

Also in September, Loblaw said an employee at the Loblaws at 1980 Ogilvie Road tested positive for COVID-19. The employee last worked on Sept. 17.