OTTAWA -- A staff member at the Miramichi Lodge in Pembroke has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is at home in isolation to prevent the spread of infection to others.

The County of Renfrew says the employee at Miramichi Lodge stayed home after developing symptoms and has not been at work for over a week. Residents and staff that were in contact with the individual have been notified.

This is the first positive case of novel coronavirus involving an employee with the County of Renfrew.

In a statement, Warden Debbie Robinson says “every effort is being made by the County and local municipalities to protect the safety of residents of our Long-Term Care homes, members of our staff and our community.”

Miramichi Lodge is a long-term care facility run by the County of Renfrew and the City of Pembroke.