OTTAWA -- The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says the risk to the public is considered to be low after an employee at a Cornwall Canadian Tire store tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee worked on April 1 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., April 3 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 5 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The employee has been in isolation since April 5.

The health unit says all recommended public health measures were in place at the store throughout the days that the employee worked.

In response to the positive case, the store has isolated other staff members who worked in contact with the positive employee.

Medical officer of health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis says shoppers who were at the store on those dates should self-monitor for symptoms. If you develop any symptoms, seek testing.

"Although we feel that the risk to the public is low, we’re releasing this information so that shoppers who were at the Canadian Tire store during the time periods mentioned above are aware," said Dr. Roumeliotis.