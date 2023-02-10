Emergency alert lifted in manhunt for armed suspects in eastern Ontario

An emergency alert has been lifted in an hours-long manhunt for two armed suspects southwest of Ottawa.

"The Emergency Alert, issued earlier today in the Carleton Place - Sharbot Lake area has now been lifted," OPP tweeted just after 2 p.m. Friday. "There is no further need to shelter in place. More details will be released later."

Earlier Friday, authorities issued an emergency alert saying they were investigating two armed suspects at large in the Lanark County and Sharbot Lake areas, and requesting that people shelter in place and lock all doors and windows.

The two suspects are Lucas Young, 33, and Chase LaHaise, 30, OPP said Friday. Young is described as white, 5-foot-6 with blue eyes and short brown hair. LaHaise is described as white, 6-foot-4, also with blue eyes and short brown hair.

The large police operation started near Carleton Place, Ont. Friday morning, centred on the Beckwith Recreation Complex on 9th Line Road. Nearby residents were told to stay at home and lock windows and doors.

Students and staff at nearby Beckwith Public School were sheltering in place. Later Friday morning, the school was evacuated. An OPP squad car could be seen parked outside the school as parents arrived to pick up their children around lunchtime.

Police said early Friday afternoon that residents in that area no longer needed to shelter in place.

"Investigators believe the individual has left the area. The search continues and will include the Sharbot Lake area," OPP said.

An OPP spokesman said "numerous resources" have been deployed to help Lanark OPP. That includes a search helicopter.

OPP also said they were aware of "rumours and reports that there had been a shot or shots fired in the area.”

"This is NOT true," they tweeted.

with files from Dylan Dyson, CTV News Ottawa