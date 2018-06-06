Elections Ontario warning of false voting information shared in the capital
Cassie Aylward, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 6, 2018 7:15PM EDT
Elections Ontario says some voters in the Ottawa area may have received false information on where they should go to vote from a political campaign.
They did not say which political campaign had handed out the information.
You're reminded to check Elections Ontario's website under "voter information services" if you're unsure as to where your polling station is.
More to come.