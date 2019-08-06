

Ted Raymond , Newstalk 580 CFRA





Gatineau Fire says a woman in her 80s has been displaced after a fire in Hull Monday evening.

Firefighters were called by a neighbour to 15 rue Frontenac at around 7:50 p.m.

The fire was contained to one unit of the three-unit building. It was under control by 8:15.

The woman was treated for smoke inhalation and is now being taken care of by the Red Cross.

The fire, which started in the kitchen, did $20,000 in damage.