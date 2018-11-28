

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Neighbours have identified the victim of Tuesday's fire at a Carlington area apartment as 92-year-old Frank Varga.

Ottawa Fire received multiple 911 calls around 6:30 p.m. reporting heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of a building on Emperor Avenue.

Investigators believe the fire started in the bathroom of the unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbours say Varga was a lively man who was beloved by many.

“He was very nice,” said Lucienne Larente, who lived next door. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Larente says Varga was like a grandfather to many in the community. He was described by neighbours as being very active – often seen walking the block or gardening.

The building was owned by Ottawa Community Housing.

The company writing on its website “our thoughts are with the family and the loved ones of the person who perished in this tragic fire, and the entire Carlington community during this difficult time.”

“The health and safety of tenants is OCHC’s top priority. Our staff were on site immediately after learning about this incident and were joined by the Ottawa Police Service and Hydro Ottawa. We have engaged with our partners, who are helping to assist with tenants who’ve been impacted,” the message read.

Two other tenants have been displaced due to smoke damage.

The Ontario Fire Marshall continues to investigate.