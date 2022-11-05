Education workers walk off the job and a 'for sale' sign placed on the Senators: Top five stories in Ottawa this week
Some Ottawa schools close as education workers hold a political protest, the Ottawa Senators are for sale and someone in eastern Ontario is $60 million richer.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
Eight school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario closed schools to in-person learning on Friday, as education workers held a "political protest" over the Ontario government's move to impose a contract.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees said it's 55,000 members would go on strike on Friday morning if a new agreement was not reached with the province. In response, Ontario passed legislation to impose a four-year contract on education workers and made any job action illegal.
On Friday, education workers and their supporters hit the picket lines in job action CUPE said would continue into next week unless the Ontario government returned to the bargaining table and repealed the back-to-work legislation.
"We love our job, we love our kids, we just wanted to be recognized for what we do," said Monique Natale, an administrative secretary with the Ottawa French public school board. "Unfortunately, unless you work in a school you don't really see what we do."
The Ottawa Catholic School Board and the Conseil des Ecoles Publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario closed schools to in-person learning, and classes shifted online due to the strike.
"There's an old saying in the labour movement about one day longer, and I can tell you the commitments by our members is resolute and we're not planning on backing down," CUPE National President Mike Hancock told Newstalk 580 CFRA.
"This is huge; this is an attack on my members and an attack on the labour movement."
The job action by workers is expected to continue into next week.
The Lafferty family joined education workers and supports on the picket line during day one of CUPE's political protest in Ottawa and across Ontario. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The 'For Sale' sign is hanging on Canadian Tire Centre for the Ottawa Senators.
The NHL club confirmed this week the franchise is for sale, but a condition of any sale is that the club remains in Ottawa.
Galatioto Sports Partners, a New York-based bank that provides advisory services to the sports industry, has been retained as its financial advisor.
"This was a necessary and prudent step to connect with those deeply interested parties who can show us what their vision is for the future of the team," Sheldon Plener, chairman and governor of the Ottawa Senators, said in a statement.
"A condition of any sale will be that the team remains in Ottawa."
Melnyk’s daughters Anna and Olivia took over the Senators after their father passed away in March due to illness. The franchise is being run by a three-person board of directors.
Sports business publication Sportico reported on Tuesday the Senators had retained Galatioto to explore a sale of the team. Sportico valued the Senators at $655 million U.S., a 21 per cent jump in the past year, the largest in the NHL.
People magazine reported on Wednesday that Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is "very interested" in buying the franchise, citing a source close to the Deadpool star.
Eugene Melnyk's daughters – Anna and Olivia – joined the Senators for the official team photo on Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/Senators)
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police announced this week that human remains found at a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Workers at a three-storey building on Deschamps Avenue uncovered human remains in the building on Sept. 28.
On Sunday, the Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit identified the human remains as those of Mary Papatsie.
Papatsie was 39 years old when she was reported missing in 2017. Police said Papatsie was last seen in the Vanier area on April 27, 2017.
Ottawa police say Mary Papatsie was last seen in April 2017. (Ottawa Police Service/release)
Driver stopped speeding on Hwy. 401 had five unbuckled children sleeping in backseat
A vehicle stopped speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had five children sleeping in the backseat without seatbelts on, according to Ontario Provincial Police.
Officers in Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry stopped a vehicle travelling 143 km/h on Wednesday, police said on Twitter.
"Officers discovered the rear seats folded down with kids b/w the ages of 3 to 12 laying down sleeping without seat belts on," the OPP said.
The driver is facing charges for speeding and five seatbelt related charges.
Check your tickets: Lotto Max player in eastern Ontario wins $60M jackpot
Someone east of Ottawa is $60 million richer after Tuesday’s Lotto Max jackpot.
The winning ticket was sold somewhere in the United Counties of Prescott and Russell, the OLG says. If you bought a ticket for Tuesday’s draw, OLG is advising you to check your ticket.
The United Counties of Prescott and Russell stretch from Ottawa’s eastern edge to the Ontario-Quebec border. They include eight municipalities: Alfred and Plantagenet, Casselman, Champlain, Clarence-Rockland, Hawkesbury, East Hawkesbury, The Nation and Russell.
The $60 million jackpot is the biggest lottery win in Prescott and Russell since 2011, when Hawkesbury, Ont. couple JoAnn and Gaetan Champagne won $50 million.
Ottawa police say Mary Papatsie was last seen in April 2017. (Ottawa Police Service/release)
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
What is blue carbon and why is it vital for mitigating Canada's carbon emissions?
Researchers have uncovered if Canada put more effort into conserving and maintaining coastal ecosystems, it would assist in achieving the 2030 carbon reduction targets and mitigating climate change effects.
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was accused of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
Do Canadians have pay transparency? It's complicated, experts say
Pay transparency has become an increasingly desired asset in the job market as more Canadians want open discussions about their wages. But who really has it?
93-year-old Ontario man 'feels fantastic' after huge Lotto Max win
A 93-year-old Ontario man who just won a huge Lotto Max prize says he will finally pay down his mortgage.
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
Atlantic Canada experts divided on backyard feeders as bird flu continues to spread
Bird experts in Atlantic Canada are split on whether putting out backyard bird feeders over the winter is harmless or potentially deadly to birds given the risk of avian flu.
-
More than two years after Dylan Ehler's disappearance, a new sketch revives hopes to locate him
The parents of a missing Truro, N.S., toddler are hoping a new image they pushed for will help locate their son.
Toronto
-
Ontario's fight against education workers over walkout to continue at labour hearing
Neither Ontario's education minister nor the assistant deputy minister will be asked to testify at a hearing that will decide whether a walkout by education workers is illegal.
-
Strong winds, possible power outages to hit much of southern Ontario today
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and much of southern Ontario forecasting strong winds and possible power outages Saturday afternoon.
-
School boards are moving to remote learning as education workers' strike continues. Here's what you need to know.
With the union representing tens of thousands of education workers signalling they’ll continue to be on picket lines until they get a new collective agreement with the government, many school boards are preparing to temporarily move classrooms back online. Here's what you need to know.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
Montreal police are facing questions about officer conduct in light of a video circulating widely on social media showing an innocent man detained after he was accused of stealing his own vehicle and stuck in handcuffs after the key was misplaced.
-
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has win streak end in semifinal of Paris Masters
Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak has come to an end.
-
Daylight saving time ends: When do clocks go back in Quebec?
This weekend, Quebecers will have to turn back their clocks one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, allowing people to catch up on some sleep.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
London
-
'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed. He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
-
Ontario to cut Greenbelt land to make way for at least 50,000 new homes
Ontario is proposing to remove land from the Greenbelt, an area created to protect environmentally sensitive lands from development, in order to build at least 50,000 new homes, while adding new land to it elsewhere.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
Provincial board’s decision to quash high-density housing complex has Winnipeg’s mayor concerned
A 55-and-over housing complex approved by Winnipeg city council last winter has been overturned by the Manitoba Municipal Board.
-
'It's really making me feel confident': coding program helps veterans find new careers
A tech-focused training program is helping Canadian veterans find new careers after leaving the military.
Kitchener
-
Education workers and supporters hit the streets in Waterloo region
Hundred of schools across Ontario are closed Friday as thousands of education workers hit the picket lines despite controversial legislation passed by the Ontario government making the job action illegal.
-
'Jizzy Jewelry': Brantford, Ont. woman's jewelry business takes off
A Brantford, Ont. woman is getting attention for some creative jewelry pieces that some may find jarring.
-
Winds up to 80 km/h possible in Waterloo-Wellington on Saturday
Those in Waterloo Region and Wellington County may be in for some strong gusts on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in northwest Calgary under investigation
Police are investigating a suspicious death Friday in northwest Calgary.
-
Heavy snow expected in Banff throughout Saturday
A snowfall warning was issued for Banff Saturday morning by Environment Canada.
-
Light snow, possible freezing rain forecast to fall on Calgary
Calgary woke up to another snowy Saturday, but don't worry about having to move the car.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm expected to hit Saskatoon
Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow are expected to hit Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon woman facing murder charge after death of 23-year-old: Saskatoon police
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has arrested and charged a 22-year-old woman after another woman died after receiving serious injuries.
-
'This is an emergency': Northern Indigenous leaders call for immediate resources for safety
First Nations chiefs and Metis leaders from the north say the provincial and federal governments need to allocate funds to their communities to deal with escalating crime and social problems.
Edmonton
-
Man dies while in police custody, ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in police custody following an incident on Thursday night.
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Stars confident as they head into clash with Oilers
It's been a solid start to the season for the Dallas Stars, one they look to maintain when they visit the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Strong winds, heavy rain knock out power to hundreds of thousands in B.C.
As many as 330,000 BC Hydro customers lost power at some point overnight Friday, as strong winds and heavy rains knocked down trees weakened by this summer's severe drought.
-
COP27: Indigenous leaders from B.C. make climate policy pitch
First Nations leaders from British Columbia are taking their environment and climate policy pitch directly to the international stage at a United Nations climate conference in Africa in an attempt to set a tone for domestic climate policy.
-
Remembrance Day 'prop' led to school lockdowns in Langley, RCMP say
Multiple schools in Langley's Walnut Grove neighbourhood were locked down Friday morning as local RCMP responded to a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be a prop.
Regina
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
-
Most Canadians turn clocks back one hour this weekend
The majority of Canadians will be able to get an extra hour of sleep this weekend, as clocks go back with the end of daylight time.